Lando Norris reacts to boos in Mexico City: it all comes back from Monza

HQ

Lando Norris dominated the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend, where he secured pole position and finished 30 seconds before runner-up Charles Leclerc, unbeatable the whole race. However, that did not please fans at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with many boos against the British driver, who now leads the season by only one point, with four races remaining.

Norris was booed during the interview, which caused him to interrupt the conversation for a momwnt, and later when he stood up in the podium. Speaking later, he said that "people have the right to do it if they want to, that's sport sometimes", and reacted laughing as he found it "entertaining".

"Of course, you don't want it. I prefer to have people cheer for me. It was the same in Monza and a few other places. I don't know why, I just can't stop laughing, so if they want to continue they can", he added.

Why were Mexican fans booing Lando Norris?

Norris initially didn't understand the boos, but was told by a Mexican reporter that it came as a consequence of the Italian GP in September, where the belief spread that McLaren was favouring Norris over Piastri after McLaren ordered their drivers to swap place after a slow pit-stop delayed the British driver at the end of the race.

It has been perceived by many that McLaren is favouring Norris, who was behind Piastri at the time, but now has overtaken him. Piastri, in press conferences, denied the favouritism towards his teammate.