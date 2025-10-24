Lando Norris laughs about the duct tape incident with Red Bull: "Little side quests for the teams to entertain themselves"

HQ

McLaren driver Lando Norris and one of three in the final sprint for the Formula 1 title this year, has commented on the incident during US Grand Prix last weekend, when a Red Bull staff member was caught trying to remove duct tape placed by McLaren to help Lando Norris better position his car. While those kinds of unsportmanship tricks are not forbidden by FIA, this person entered the grid when the doors were opened and fail to listen to marshals who asked him to leave. As a result, Red Bull was fined 50,000 euros (to be cut in half if Red Bull doesn't repeat the offence).

Norris, however, was "extra amused" by the incident, as he said he didn't even need it. "Good job by them because they can. But, it didn't matter, I didn't use the tape. So it was extra amusing because I didn't need it. We just put it there in case, so it made it extra funny because they got a penalty for it and I didn't even need it.

"They also tried to remove it and failed because we made it special, so they couldn't take it off either. So it was just amusing. Little side quests, I guess, for the teams to entertain themselves. But we were the ones laughing about it", the British driver said, via Sky Sports.

Those markers over the asphalt are used to help the drivers to optimally place their cars, given the visibility is reduced in the cars, but Norris says he doesn't need it "95% of the times", so basically, that Red Bull member caused the team to be fined for nothing...