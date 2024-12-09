Lando Norris just had his best season ever, and aims for the Championship next year

HQ

Lando Norris secured yesterday the Conctructor's title for McLaren in Abu Dhabi, with Ferrari coming in dangerously close. Norris hadn't even been born the last time the English team won that title.

Now, the 25-year-old driver has enjoyed his best career even, including his first four race wins since he joined Formula 1 in 2019. That earned him a second place in the Drivers' Championship, 63 points behind Max Verstappen and 18 points ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Last weekend, Norris reigned the Yas Marina circuit, being first from start to finish. Ferrari boys Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc (who jumped from P19 to the tihrd place) couldn't come close to Norris, who now feels posied to winning the Driver's title next year.

"The team have done an amazing job this year to come from where we were at the beginning. I'm so proud of everyone, it's been a lovely journey", he said.

But Norris wants to be the next British driver to win the Championship after Lewis Hamilton. And after his best career ever, he sees real chances to improving it next season.

"It's my goal, it's our goal as a team. We want to win the constructors', we want to win the drivers' next year", said Norris. "I made my mistakes this year but I've learned a lot, from Max and my competitors around me. As much as I'm happy now, I'm excited to get next year going".