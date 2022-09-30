Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Halo Infinite

Lando Norris is wearing a Master Chief helmet for the Singapore Grand Prix

McLaren's driver is showing the iconic Spartan some love this weekend.

HQ

After a few weeks away, Formula One is back this weekend with the Singapore Grand Prix. With this being the case, one of McLaren's drivers, Lando Norris, has revealed the special helmet design that he will be wearing over the race weekend, and Halo fans should instantly recognise it.

And this is because Norris has had a Master Chief decal designed for this weekend, meaning he will be zooming around the Marina Bay circuit looking like the legendary Spartan, with the green colour scheme and even a bronze visor.

Take a look at Norris with the helmet below.

The reason for the helmet design is to celebrate Quadrant, Norris' esports team, making it into the Halo Championship Series.

Halo Infinite

