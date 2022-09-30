Lando Norris is wearing a Master Chief helmet for the Singapore Grand Prix

HQ

After a few weeks away, Formula One is back this weekend with the Singapore Grand Prix. With this being the case, one of McLaren's drivers, Lando Norris, has revealed the special helmet design that he will be wearing over the race weekend, and Halo fans should instantly recognise it.

And this is because Norris has had a Master Chief decal designed for this weekend, meaning he will be zooming around the Marina Bay circuit looking like the legendary Spartan, with the green colour scheme and even a bronze visor.

Take a look at Norris with the helmet below.

The reason for the helmet design is to celebrate Quadrant, Norris' esports team, making it into the Halo Championship Series.