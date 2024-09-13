Lando Norris gets behind the wheel of a working full-size Lego Technic McLaren P1

HQ

Lego and McLaren have been two birds of a feather the past few years, with the Danish block-building company brickifying McLaren's supercars and Formula 1 cars. Now they've stepped up their effort significantly.

Lego has created a full-size working McLaren P1 out of Lego Technic parts. In total, it took 342,817 individual Technic elements to complete the task at hand, with the model powered by an electric motor and offering working steering that Formula 1 driver Lando Norris put to good use when testing the model around the Silverstone Circuit in the UK.

This model is actually so special that it's the first big build that Lego has ever made that is capable of steering and driving a complete lap around a racetrack. Lego never mentioned the lap time of the model but it did affirm that it took 8,344 hours to design and build, featured 23 specialists from Lego and McLaren teaming up on the project, and weighed 1,220kg, with dimensions of 4.98m long, 2.101m wide, and 1.133m tall.

Lego will not be selling this set (thankfully) as it probably would set you back several thousands of pounds, at the very least.

