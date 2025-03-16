Lando Norris claims the first F1 win of 2025 in a chaotic and rainy race in Melbourne

HQ

The first Grand Prix of the year has been rainy and bumpy, with several accidents (thankfully no injuries), with McLaren's Lando Norris holding back Red Bull's Max Verstappen to claim the win, and George Russell third. They were mostly safe from the incidents that happened behind because of the heavy rain, which lead to six drivers not able to finish the race: Lawson, Bortoleto, Alonso, Sainz and Doohan, as well as rookie Isack Hadjar, who crashed after the first turn.

Meanwhle, Lewis Hamilton, who briefly led the race in his debut at Ferrari followed by teammate Charles Leclerc, ended up tenth after a pit stop, lamenting a missed opportunity. It wasn't also the desired debut for Carlos Sainz, winner in Melbourne last year, who did not finish his debut race with Williams.

After this chaotic race, Lano Norris reassures himself as one of the main candidates for the Driver's title alongside with Verstappen. Hopefully the next race, which will be nexy weekend in China (March 23) will be cleaner...