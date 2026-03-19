Land Rover unveils ultra-limited new Range Rover Winter Dusk

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Range Rover is making another flashy one-off called the Range Rover Sport SV Winter Dusk, a highly limited special edition inspired by alpine landscapes, and only three units will ever be built.

Unveiled at a private Range Rover House event in Park City, Utah (through Car and Driver), the Winter Dusk is designed to reflect the shifting colours of mountain skies at sunset. It features a bespoke Indigo Blue satin paint finish, paired with a contrasting Narvik Black roof and dark exterior accents. Bright Nano Yellow detailing is used sparingly across the car, including on the brake callipers and subtle pinstriping.

The design focus continues inside. The cabin gets matching yellow stitching, unique badging, and premium materials throughout. Like other SV models, it also includes Range Rover's "Body and Soul" seats, which use haptic feedback to let occupants physically feel music through vibrations.

It uses the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the standard SV, producing around 626 horsepower. Buyers also get more than just the car. Each unit comes bundled with a set of custom Bomber skis, bindings, and a matching ski bag. Each of the three examples is priced at around $240,000, and part of the proceeds will be donated to a Utah-based youth charity focused on outdoor programs.