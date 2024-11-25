Land Rover plans to race a new Defender in the 2026 Dakar Rally

HQ

It seems like Land Rover is looking to prove just how tough its Defender models are, as the car maker intends to debut a new version and then race it in the 2026 Dakar Rally. The notoriously hard event takes place in the Saudi Arabian desert these days and typically runs in early January. The next event will be held between January 3 and 17, but this won't be the one that Land Rover enters, as they will be saving their efforts for the 2026 campaign instead.

As per Auto Express, Land Rover promises to announce this updated and toughened Defender during the 2025 event, and that it will also be supporting the upcoming action with a slate of cars that will house VIPs and the media, while also serving as a way to test and plan routes for its 2026 entrance.

Land Rover hasn't yet shown off any parts of this new Defender that will brave the Arabian heat and desert, but we shouldn't have to wait long until this happens, as the 2025 Dakar Rally is only around six weeks away.

Land Rover

This is an ad: