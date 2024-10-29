Lancia lifts the curtain on next model in its revival effort

HQ

Lancia was a household name up until the turn of the century when it began facing huge issues and soon after became defunct. However, the car company has been revived as of late, all in an effort by parent company and automotive titan Stellantis. With this revival in mind, Lancia has now revealed a glimpse at a new car it has in the works, with this being a model known as the Gamma.

The Gamma is being developed on the STLA Medium platform and will be an EV. We don't have much further information on the car just yet, other than that it will be produced in the Melfi plant in Italy from 2026 and that it will follow up to the New Ypsilon model and the "commitment to driving the transformation towards sustainable, premium mobility" that Lancia has been enforcing.

Speaking about the Gamma, Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano stated, "The new Lancia Gamma represents a milestone in our journey towards the future. It embodies our brand's commitment to sustainability and high performance, while celebrating the unmistakable elegance that has defined Lancia for decades. By producing it at the historic Melfi plant, we are strengthening our connection to Italy's rich automotive heritage and advancing our vision for an electrified future. Gamma will showcase the best of what Lancia stands for: innovation, style, and a relentless pursuit of excellence."

For the time being, you can see a teaser of the Gamma below.

