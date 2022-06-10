Lancelot rides into Smite next week

HQ

The latest God to arrive in Smite has been revealed, and this time it will be another member of the Round Table of Arthurian legend, as Lancelot is joining the third-person MOBA. Designed as an Assassin character, we're told that Lancelot will be landing in Smite as soon as next week, and to mark that occasion, we even have a trailer for the character that you can watch below.

HQ

As for how Lancelot will perform in game, as part of a Developer Vision blog post, we're told that he will have "high melee burst damage and multiple movement options", as well as the ability to mount his horse to get around quicker.

In terms of how ability set, this is explained in depth in the latest patch notes, but as for a condensed explanation, Lancelot will be able to use a dash attack that can be reset for further dashes; can use a shield slam attack to knock back foes; will build up a health shield when riding his horse; can use various horse dismount moves to either damage and slow enemies or root foes; has a move to do a quick 180-degree spin; and joust at opponents for massive damage as part of his Ultimate ability.