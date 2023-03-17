Lance Reddick is dead

HQ

It's easy to forget because of how he looks and how many projects he does each year, but Lance Reddick was born in 1962. That makes it all the more impressive that we'll get to see him in John Wick: Chapter 4 next week. Unfortunately, it'll be one of the last things we'll ever get from him.

Because Deadline has been able to confirm the rumours that started a few hours ago: Lance Reddick has died of natural causes. This means the extremely talented actor known for beloved movies, shows and games like John Wick, Destiny, Horizon Forbidden West, The Wire, Fringe, Lost, Oz and so much more passed away just 60 years old.

Rest in peace, Mr. Reddick. We look forward to seeing and hearing you one final time in John Wick: Chapter 4, the sequel to Horizon Forbidden West and Hellboy: Web of Wyrd.