Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Lance Reddick is being replaced by Keith David in Destiny 2

Zavala is getting a new voice in The Final Shape.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been five months since we learned that Lance Reddick had passed away. This lead to many players gathering around Commander Zavala, a character he voiced, in Destiny 2. You'll still be able to return to Bungie's game to hear his voice for the foreseeable future, but the character's new lines will sound different.

Bungie has revealed that Lance Reddick will be replaced by Keith David as Commander Zavala when Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches next year. Interestingly, Reddick's already existing lines "will remain untouched for the upcoming release", so Zavala will have different voices depending on whether you're enjoying old or new content in the game. A very respectful and heart-warming decision it'll be fascinating to hear the fans' reaction to.

What do you think about the replacement and solution?

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Related texts



Loading next content