Lance Reddick has been recast for Lego Horizon Adventures

Lance Reddick's tragic passing in 2023 hit a lot of fans hard. Gamers especially remembered him well, for his time as Commander Zavala in Destiny 2, and as the mysterious Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

As we confirmed during a hands-on preview at Summer Game Fest, Reddick is not going to be the voice of Sylens in the Lego Horizon Adventures game. Instead, another actor has replaced him. IGN spoke with senior world artist Lucas Bolt, but he didn't share anymore information on who the new actor might be.

There is some expectation for Keith David to take on the role, as he did with Zavala in Destiny 2, but otherwise we won't know until Guerrilla confirms the new actor. Lego Horizon Adventures is set to launch on the 14th of November, and it seems like we won't have any delays from that date, as it was also confirmed the game has gone gold.