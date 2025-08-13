Lampedusa shipwreck claims at least 20 lives

HQ

At least 20 migrants died around 13 miles southwest of the Italian island of Lampedusa, as reported by several sources today. Their boat capsized before any sort of rescuing help arrived to the area, which left between 15 and 20 people missing, while other 60 were fortunately saved.

Once again the UNHCR expressed deep concern. Filippo Ungaro, the agency's spokesperson, shared their "profound anguish" over what he called another tragic shipwreck, urging governments to expand legal migration pathways.

According to the International Organization for Migration, 675 migrants and refugees have died in the central Mediterranean so far this year, excluding today's incident in Lampedusa. Month by month, and more so in the summer season, the Mediterranean coasts' death toll keeps rising.