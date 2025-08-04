Lamine Yamal's mural in Barcelona vandalised with pictures of the Seven Dwarves

HQ

Lamine Yamal's mural in Barcelona, recently painted when the young star turned 18, depicting him as a superhero, has been vandalised. On Monday morning, the mural was found with the seven dwarves from Disney's Snow White in front of Yamal's image, referring to the controversial birthday party when Yamal employed people with dwarfism as performers.

According to Mundo Deportivo), the dwarves were painted by another street artist, Shredder.

Yamal turned 18 on July 13, and he celebrated it with a huge party inviting his Barça teammates and famous singers, YouTubers, and influencers. The party had a "1920s gangsters" theme and the player posed with an elegant white suit. However, it was reported that they hired people with achondroplasia as entertainers, which led to a wave of criticism and even an investigation launched by the Minister of Social Rights in Spain as a potential hate crime for hosting a show that mocks or denigrates people with disabilities.

Shortly after the controversy, one of the performers hired by Yamal spoke on the Catalan radio and said that they were always treated with dignity, they danced and did magic tricks like in every of their shows and after their hour-long performance they were allowed to join the party. "We're not carnival monkeys", he said, asking the Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE in Spanish) to allow them to work and stop publicly humilliating them.

