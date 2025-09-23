Lamine Yamal's father thinks it was a "moral damage" that his son didn't win Ballon d'Or: "something strange happened here"

HQ

Mounir Nasraoui did not take well that his son lost the Ballon d'Or against Ousmane Dembélé. Most people were expecting the award to be decided between the two, and indeed it was, but it was the 28-year-old French forward on Paris Saint-Germain the one that took the prize. Lamine did earn the Kopa Trophy for best player under 21, for second year in a row.

Speaking to the Spanish TV Show "El Chiringuito", Nasraoui, who travelled to Paris alongside other Barcelona players and staff, including the club's president, said that "it was not a robbery"... but a "moral damage".

"It's the greatest... I'm not going to say theft, but moral damage to a human being", he said in the TV show (via AS). "Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world by far. It's not just because he's my son that he's the best player in the world" he added, even bringing on the conspiracy theories again. "We have to say that something strange has happened here".

Nasraoui, who is also a big social media influencer under the name Hustle_Hard_304 (1.2 million followers on Instagram) thinks that next year he will win it.