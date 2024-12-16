Lamine Yamal suffers injury, will miss a key match for FC Barcelona

HQ

Lamine Yamal suffered a sprain during yesterday's FC Barcelona match against Leganés, which ended in a surprise defeat for the Liga leaders, 1-0, continuing an alarming loosing streak that has helped rivals Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid catch up to them in the competition.

And that is really bad news for Barcelona, as it was proven that, the few times that Barcelona lost earlier this season were in the games where Lamine Yamal (a 17-year-old kid also winner of the UEFA Euro Cup with Spain) where the times when Yamal didn't play or wasn't in the starting squad.

FC Barcelona has confirmed that the winger suffers a grade 1 injury to the anterior tibiofibular ligament in the ankle and is expected to be out for 3 to 4 weeks. Despite suffering the blow earlier, he kept playing until he was changed at the 75 minute mark, which many fans reproached manager Hansi Flick.

And although the Christmas holidays are getting closer, Yamal will most the clubs final match of the year, and one of the most importants: on Saturday they welcome Atlético de Madrid, which has the same points as Barcelona, but one game less. If they win it, they would take the lead of the Liga, something few people predicted a few months ago. And Atleti has now won eleven consecutive games in all competitions, almost a record for the club...

Yamal will also be out for the Spanish Cup match against Barbatro on January 4, and he would likely also miss another important match (or matches): the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia, betweem January 8-12. Barcelona plays against tough team Athletic Bilbao, and if they win it, they would face either Mallorca or Real Madrid.