Lamine Yamal speaks about Julián Álvarez: "He's a great fit for Barça's style"

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Will Julián Álvarez sign for FC Barcelona this summer? That's one of the hot topics in the world of football, temporarily put aside as Álvarez is currently helping Argentina at World Cup (was critical in the comeback against Egypt last Tuesday). His current club, Atlético de Madrid, has cathegorically denied they will sell him, but Barça does not give up, and Lamine Yamal would love to play with him.

The Barça and Spain teenager, interviewed by Mundo Deportivo, was asked about the potential arrival of the Argentinian to the Catalan club. "Everyone knows he's a top player, the kind everyone wants. I've already said it: we're open to welcoming him, and if he comes, we'll all be very happy", Yamal said.

"I think he's a great fit for Barça's style. I have no idea what the situation is, but I hope so."

Lamine Yamal also talked about how he copes with criticism: "I take them as a positive thing. There are days when you think, "Damn, I don't understand why they say that to me." But on the days you're feeling good, everyone should just shut up", and also admitted that after being out for two months, "it's not the same as when you've already played seven games in a row. I have to keep touching the ball, keep playing, keep getting minutes on the pitch, and obviously, that game will come."