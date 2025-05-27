Lamine Yamal signs a new contract with Barça until 2031

HQ

Lamine Yamal is signing a new contract right now, and will become the third best paid player in the squad. The teenager, still 17 before his birthday in July, has risen as one of the best footballers in the world, and will remain at FC Barceona until 2031. While his current contract doesn't end until 2026, the club has been quick in securing their top player for as long as possible, making sure he is happy with a salary matching his qualities.

While not official yet, it's been widely reported that Yamal is signing a new contract, although it wouldn't be active until July 13, when he comes of age. Yamal will be 23 when he finishes that contract with Barcelona. According to sources from El Chiringuito, he will earn a base of 8 million euros per year, adding 2 million more each passing season.

Yamal has scored 19 goals and given 25 assists, helping the team win LaLiga, Spanish Cup, Spanish Super Cup, and reaching Champions League semi-finals. Another key player of the season, Raphinha, has also extended his contract until 2028.