Lamine Yamal shines in another "high five" night for FC Barcelona

HQ

The party after the Super Cup victory continues in Barcelona: on Wednesday, they scored another five goals, this time against Betis, a team from Seville that got crushed in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Cup. And the star of the party is clearly Lamine Yamal.

The teenager (born in August 2007) stood out last season at Barcelona, and in the summer, during the UEFA Euro 2024 win for Spain, he had become a world star. This season, he has consolidated as Barcelona most valuable player, the most decisive for the team. Last night, in front of the local crowd, he gave a recital of beautiful passes and dribbles, assists and one goal, that could have been more had it not been for VAR.

It is no wonder why football fans are hailing him as a heir to Neymar and Messi. At only 17, he has already scored 15 goals and provided 21 assists, more than most other football legends at that age.

FC Barcelona, on to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals

But not only thanks to him, but a great collective effort (goals by Gavi, Koundé, Raphinha and Ferran Torres), Barça shattered Betis and moves on to the quarterfinals.

Atlético de Madrid also thrahed their rivals last night, 4-0 to Elche, second in the Spanish second division. Real Madrid's turn is tonight... and their major rivals have set the bar very high.