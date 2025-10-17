Lamine Yamal rises in the list of highest paid footballers, topped by Ronaldo

HQ

Forbes has released the list of best paid footballers in the world during 2025, and to no one's surprise, Cristiano Ronaldo sits at the top, nearly doubling the amount earned by the second in the list, Leo Messi. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Ronaldo had become the first football billionaire, with a net $1.4 billion.

According to Forbes' list released this week, Ronaldo has earned $280 million, thanks to his record breaking contract with Al-Nassr, which lasts until 2027, and his many sponsors and endorsements. His long-standing rival, Messi, playing in Miami, has earned "only" half of that quantity, $130 million.

The best paid footballer in Europe is Kylian Mbappé for Real Madrid, a club that also has Vinícius Jr. and Jude Bellingham on the list. The standout, specially given his age, is Lamine Yamal, who in the year he turned 18 has earned $43 million according to Forbes, coming from his spectacular salary at Barcelona and his deals with Adidas, Konami and Powerade.

Here's the list of the ten best paid footballers of 2025, according to Forbes (via Reuters).



Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr): $280 million

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami): $130 million

Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad): $104 million

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid): $95 million

Erling Haaland (Manchester City): $80 million

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid): $60 million

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): $55 million

Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr): $54 million

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid): $44 million

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): $43 million



Are you surprised by the list of best paid footballers in the world? Do you miss anyone?