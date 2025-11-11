Lamine Yamal released from Spanish national team, RFEF expresses "surprise and dismay" with Barça

HQ

Lamine Yamal will not go to the final World Cup qualifiying games for Spain this week. Despite the player being called by coach Luis de la Fuente on Friday, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Tuesday morning that the player had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure to treat his pubic discomfort, and they were not informed until Monday night, which caused him "surprise and dismay".

The player, while recovering from a recent injury earlier in the season, seemed fit to play for Spain, as he is still fit for playing with Barcelona (he scored a goal and an assist during Sunday's 4-2 win over Celta de Vigo). RFEF was not informed about Yamal's intervention, that prevents him from playing for 7-10 days, meaning he will be ready to play for Barcelona after the international break.

"The RFEF Medical Services wish to express their surprise and dismay upon learning at 1:47 p.m. on Monday, November 10, the day the official training camp with the national team began, that player Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure to treat his pubic discomfort that same morning.

This procedure was performed without prior notification to the national team's medical staff, who only became aware of the details through a report received at 10:40 p.m. last night, which indicated a medical recommendation of rest for 7-10 days.

Given this situation, and prioritizing the player's health, safety, and well-being at all times, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has decided to release the player from this training camp. We trust that he will recover fully and wish him a speedy and complete recovery.."

Tension continues between FC Barcelona and RFEF over availability of Lamine Yamal

This will likely increase the tension between FC Barcelona and RFEF, following the exchange of accusations between coaches Hansi Flick and Luis de la Fuente: Flick complained that De la Fuente did not prioritise the health of players, as Yamal once got injured during an international break, causing him to miss some games with Barça.

Now, it seems that the player or club decided to have him undergo this intervention now, which means he will not miss any games for Barcelona, standing the Spanish team up, thus prioritising his work with the club than with his national team.

Spain plays against Georgia on Saturday and Turkey on Saturday and Tuesday, and a victory in the first match could be enough to secure their qualification for next summer's World Cup. This is the second international break in a row without Yamal.