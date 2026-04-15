Lamine Yamal promises to bring the Champions League to Barcelona: "A man's word is his bond"

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Lamine Yamal has promised Barça fans that they will bring the Champions League back to Barcelona, after being eliminated in quarter-finals by Atlético de Madrid, in a match that was "a robbery", according to Raphinha. It's been 11 years since Barcelona last won the trophy, in 2015, with Luis Enrique at the helm.

"My parents taught me that a man's word is his bond... and we will bring that to Barcelona", the 18-year-old said, who was so excited for the match that even changed his profile picture to LeBron James.

"We gave it our all, but it wasn't enough. This is just part of the journey: to reach the top, you have to climb, and we know it won't be easy, nor will they make it easy for us. But giving up is not an option.

We have plenty of reasons to be excited, and we're going to go for them with everything we've got. Every mistake is a lesson, and you can be sure we'll learn from each one. We are Barça, and we will be back where we belong", Yamal added.