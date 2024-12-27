Lamine Yamal overtakes Mbappé as one of the most valuable players in LaLiga, according to Transfermarkt

HQ

Transfermarkt, the website that tracks football statistics and predicts the monetary value of players if they were on the market, has updated the stats for LaLiga players, with surprising moves regarding Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé. Mbappé has depreciated, while the catalan teenager has skyrocketed.

Over 500 players from LaLiga have changed their valuation in this market update. The top two, Vinícius Jr. (200 million euros) and Jude Bellingham (180m) have not been changed, but Lamine Yamal from Barcelona has increased his value to 150 to 180m, tied with Bellingham in the top three.

Mbappé, after a disappointing start of the season with Real Madrid, has fallen from 180 to 160 million, his more modest amount since November 2022.

Although Real Madrid has seven of the ten most valuable players in Liga according to Transfrmarket, 14 players have been devaluated, while ten Barcelona players have improved their market value, like Pau Cubarsí (70m, +30m), Raphinha (80m, +20m), Pedri (100m, +20m) or Marc Casadó (30m, +15m).

Real Madrid still has the most valuable market value, 1,233 million in general, while Barcelona rises from 946m to 1016.5 million euros.