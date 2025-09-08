Lamine Yamal loses his passport when returning to Spain from Turkey

HQ

Despite reportedly having some pain in his back, Lamine Yamal was still instrumental in the 6-0 thrashing by Spain to Turkey in the World Cup qualifiers, with Spain getting closer to direct World Cup qualification as group E leader. However, Yamal sufferd a setback later, when about to board the plan back to Spain.

Emir, a Turkish reporter from Beyaz Futbol, was able to capture a tense moment when Yamal was boarding the bus taking the Spanish team to the airport... and the 18-year-old realised he was missing his passport. Yamal made some gestures out of frustration and looked everywhere in his suitcase, but couldn't find the passport. He even returned to the locker room to search it, with no aval.

This ended up being an anecdote, as it was reported that Yamal still managed to fly back to Spain with the rest of the team, where he will rejoin his teammates at Barcelona to prepare their next Liga game on Sunday against Valencia, their first match at home this season... although it is still unsure if they will be allowed to play at Camp Nou or not.