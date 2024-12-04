Lamine Yamal is Barcelona's most important player: they always win with him in the starting squad

HQ

FC Barcelona has course corrected after three unexpected stumbles in LaLiga (two defeats and one draw) with a 5-1 win against RCD Mallorca. Lewandowski rested yesterday, and instead Raphinha (two goals), Ferran Torres, Frenkie de Jong and Pau Víctor where the goal scorers.

However, it was Lamine Yamal the player that received the spotlight. It was him who suffered the fould and penalty that unlocked the match in the second half. Yamal, who has recovered from a muscular injury, only played the second half in the much talked 1-2 loss on the 125th anniversary of the club.

The data that everyone talks about is a perceived dependency on the teenager. The only four domestic games that Barcelona has lost this season didn't have Yamal in the starting squad. In Champions League, there is an exception, the match against Monaco, which Barcelona played with 10 players for most of the time.

This season, Yamal has scored five goals in LaLiga and one in Champions League (against Monaco) and has made nine assists in total, the most of any player in the team. Yesterday he made another assist with a 'trivela' (kicking with the outside of the boot).

Later, he answered a TV3 journalist about which button is used to make a trivela in the FIFA (EA FC) videogames. "It's L2", the teenager confirmed. Now you know too.