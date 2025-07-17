Lamine Yamal inherits the number 10 for Barça and signs new contract until 2031

HQ

Five days after turning 18 (and his controversial birthday party that could cause him legal actions), Lamine Yamal has paid a new contract with FC Barcelona, extending until 2031. And he has changed the number on his jersey, picking the number 10, which has usually been reserved for some of the greatest players in Barça's history.

And that includes Lionel Messi, but not the only one: Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Luis Suárez, and Kubala. Even Maradona wore it in the two years he played at Barcelona. But it has also been worn by other players who fell quite short of reaching the same quality, like Litmanen, Riquelme, and the latest wearer, Ansu Fati, who has moved to Monaco after a disappointing season.

In the act with club president Joan Laporta, Yamal said that "this is the beginning of a journey that I hope will be very long and full of victories", and aims to "keep growing, because I'm still very young, but above all to keep winning", giving everything to make fans happy.

According to reports, Yamal will earn around 40 million euros, including bonus, gross (which turns into 20 million net).