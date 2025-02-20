Lamine Yamal has a very mature response about the referee controversy: "Barcelona, Madrid, Atleti, we can't complain"

HQ

Lamien Yamal, the 17-year wonder for FC Barcelona, the present and the future of the catalan club, conceded a long interview with Mundo Deportivo, when he declared his love to Barça: "its the only club I've been at apart from La Torreta, which was the team I started at. I owe everything to Barça", and is sure that he will renew with Barcelona once he turns 18 (his current contract ends in 2026, but is expected to renew until at least 2030).

One of the most interesting answers he gave, which shows how mature he is, was when he was asked about the controversy with referees, which peaked when Real Madrid sent a letter saying the system is "corrupt". In his view, referees aren't intentionally targetting one team and benefitting another: "I don't think we can complain, Madrid, Barça and Atlético. I think the referees try to do their best".

The interview was conducted on Tuesday, one day after a Liga match which Barcelona won 1-0 against Rayo Vallecano, which ruled out a goal against them, as well as a possible penalty. Lamal acknowledges that some days a referee will benefit the team and other days a referee will harm them, and the same happens with Real Madrid: "When we were six points ahead, I remember the penalty on Jules (Koundé) at Getafe, which they didn't call, but yesterday they did call that penalty on Iñigo. In the Copa del Rey, the referees first went in Madrid's favour and then against Osasuna they went against them. It's going to be like that every matchday".

Lamal thinks that the bigger teams (Barcelona, Madrid, Atlético de Madrid) can't really complain, when controversial decisions can also happen with smaller teams, without the same media impact: "There isn't as much talk about games like the one against Alavés and Leganés and maybe there are more controversial actions. But the referees try to do their best. It's a very difficult job because someone will always complain. We are very happy."