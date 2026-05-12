Lamine Yamal goes viral displaying a Palestinian flag in Barça's league celebrations

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FC Barcelona celebrated their league title in the streets of Barcelona, after beating Real Madrid 2-0 in the Clásico and being champions with three matchdays remaining. Lamine Yamal, who is still injured but is still expected to be called for World Cup, went viral as he displayed a Palestinian flag in the bus that toured in Barcelona on Monday, when an estimated 750,000 greeted them in the streets.

Seeing a worldwide renknown player like Lamine Yamal displaying the Palestinian flag in the bus attracted interest and all kinds of reactions, including the official X account of the State of Palestine.

Many politicians, including leftist catalan party ERC's spokeperson in the Spanish Parliament Gabriel Rufián, said that "Lamine Yamal has 42 million followers on Instagram and a huge impact on even more millions of people around the world. People who perhaps today have gone from indifference to denouncing the genocide in Gaza just because he has waved a Palestinian flag."

Even outside Spain's borders, French politician François Piquemal from the leftist party La France Insoumise said that, while they will support France in World Cup, "if Spain wins, that'll be fine too, or Lamine Yamal, Borja Iglesias, Pedro Sanchez, and all the others".

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was asked about his opinion on Tuesday, in a press conference alongside World Health Organisation General Secretary Tedros Adhanom about the hantavirus outbreak. Sánchez reminded that Spain has always recognized "Palestine's right to exist" and have defined Israel's actions as a genocide, being one of the most outspoken leaders of the international community in the conflict.