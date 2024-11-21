Lamine Yamal becomes UNICEF ambassador on World's Children Day

HQ

Lamine Yamal, the young star from FC Barcelona, has joined UNICEF as brand ambassador. Yesterday November 20, World's Children Day, Yamal posted a video on Instagram alongside UNICEF, reading a letter to his little brother, Keyne, "and all the children around the world, becuase this is a special day to celebrate childhood".

"Did you know that all children have special rights that protect them and help them grow up happy and healthy?" Lamal raises his voice for the Convention on the Rights of the Child, explaining that playing is a right.

"Fortunatenly, I could play a lot as a child, and now I'm lucky enough to keep playing", and adds that what really matters is not being afraid to lose. And if I make a mistake, I try again".

"You are the future, so always remember to play", adds Yamal, reaching his 24 million followers on Instagram on an altruistic basis.

After this video, many have remembered the first time Yamal was part of an official UNICEF communication: in 2008, when he was just five months old, he was the baby chosen to pose alongside Leo Messi in a calendar.