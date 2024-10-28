Lamine Yamal and other Barça players suffer racist insults in El Clásico

HQ

Last weekend's Clásico, LaLiga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona that ended 0-4, was tarnished once again by racist insults towards Barça's players at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Several videos shared on social network proved some spectators insulting Yamal during his celebration of his goal, 0-3, towards the end of the match.

The referee didn't leave record of insults in the certificate, but LaLiga reported to the police the insults, aimed towards Raphinha and Ansu Fati as well as Lamine Yamal.

Real Madrid also published an announcement saying they "strongly condemns any kind of behaviour involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football and sport, and deeply regrets the insults that a few fans uttered last night in one of the corners of the stadium."

Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid's player who has suffered many time racist insults in many stadiums, broke the silence left by the his whole squad after that painful defeat to show support to Lamine, Ansu and Raphinha.

Racist insults have sadly become more and more frequent in football matches, and not restricted to professional football. A few weeks ago, a friendly match between Spanish and French YouTubers was also halted due to insults.