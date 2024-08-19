Lamborghini unveils the follow-up to the Huracan

HQ

We can always look ahead to Monterey Car Week as a place to catch a bunch of exciting reveals and news about the automobile industry. That's precisely what we got this year once again.

Leading the pack of the announcements was the reveal of a new super sports car from Lamborghini, a car that is regarded as the follow-up to the Huracan and a car that will "set a new benchmark for the super sports car segment".

It's known as the Temerario, and is a hybrid car that brings together the power of electric motors and combustion engines to deliver a model that can kick out 920 CV of power, a top speed of over 210 mph, and a 0-62 mph time of 2.7 seconds.

"With the Temerario, we've exceeded our expectations with what the mid-engine sports car can be in terms of performance and design," said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and chief executive officer of Automobili Lamborghini. "The Temerario completes the next chapter in our Direzione Cor Tauri plan by hybridizing the full product line, while we continue the development of our full electric model debuting at the end of the decade."

The Temerario is not yet ready for sale and therefore no release date nor pricing has been shared yet.