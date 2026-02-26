Lamborghini seems to be abandoning their EV plans

HQ

While it seems inevitable that electrically powered vehicles will take over down the line, the road to get there is bumpy, particularly for some legacy manufacturers. In the midst of this upheaval, Lamborghini announced a while back that they were working on an EV called Lanzador, but this project has now been abandoned.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has confirmed to Sunday Times, that production on the Lanzador was deemed "financially irresponsible", and they also claim that interest has been "close to zero" from consumers after the unveiling of the prototype.

This also comes after the postponing of EU's planned total petrol ban, which likely softened a lot of manufacturer's stances on upcoming model development.

Lamborghini also had plans for an EV two-door in 2028 or 2029, but this model has also been cancelled.