Lamborghini puts its own spin on seascooters

It's not at all uncommon to see car makers transfer their expertise of all things engineering to other sectors. Lamborghini for one is now trading the open road for the open seas, as it has teamed up with Cayago to make a powerful seascooter.

Known as the Seabob for Automobili Lamborghini, this is regarded as the most powerful model Cayago has ever built. It's "inspired by Lamborghini DNA" and is attempting to take "design, dynamics and the riding experience to an entirely new level."

Lamborghini explains that it's looking to deliver a "driving feel with a super sports car thrill" with this seascooter, all by combining technical parts made from titanium and magnesium with a carbon fibre motor shaft and drive system. It even has a wing to enhance stability.

The Seabob comes in "original Lamborghini colours" and has a "digital cockpit styled like a super sports car", and as for the release date for the vehicle, it's planned for summer 2026 with production commencing next year too.

