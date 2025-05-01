Lamborghini joins up with ESL FACEIT Group as DreamHack Dallas partner

HQ

As part of the upcoming DreamHack Dallas event, fans can expect Lamborghini to have a significant presence as the Italian supercar maker has now signed a partnership deal with the ESL FACEIT Group to become the festival's main partner.

In the announcement press release, it's mentioned that the collaboration will have a big focus on virtual racing and Web3 activations, with it going so far as to say it will offer "fans a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the brand at the intersection of performance, innovation, and digital culture."

It's noted that Lamborghini will have a massive 300 square-metre booth at DreamHack Dallas that will "merge cutting‑edge gaming with Italian automotive craftsmanship." Within it, we can expect fans to be able to "embark on an immersive brand journey featuring curated esports competitions, state‑of‑the‑art racing simulators and interactive Web3 activations." This is on top of a Lamborghini Revuelto being present and the opportunity to earn digital collectibles of Lamborghini models also being offered.