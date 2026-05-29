Lamborghini CEO says EV delay is "the right way to go"

HQ

As you might already know, it's around three years since Lamborghini unveiled their first electric car, the Lanzador. Currently, the car has no actual release date, but was originally supposed to launch in 2028. Then, both the Lanzador, and an electric version of the Urus, got pushed back to at least 2030.

In an interview with CNBC, CEO Stephan Winkelmann defended this design, and says the following:

"It was the right way to go for us, but every brand, every company has to decide for themselves. Our decision to go from [traditional internal combustion engine] to plug-in was a very important one for us, and it worked out- We don't speak about our competitors ... but everybody has their own strategy. By observing the market ... we saw that the acceptance curve [of EVs] for our type of customers is not increasing, and that therefore we decided to move away from a full-electric car into a plug-in hybrid," he said.

One may look at the market and see the EV takeover as slowing, but that's mainly in the US, and not all manufacturers that experience it.

For now, Lamborghini's stance is clear: the brand isn't anti-EV, but it refuses to launch an electric supercar before customers actually want one. And with Ferrari currently taking most of the heat, Lamborghini may feel increasingly validated in waiting things out a little longer.