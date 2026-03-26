Lamborghini are officially working on a two-door grand tourer

HQ

Lamborghini is preparing to expand its lineup with a very different kind of car. Instead of another SUV or sedan, the brand is working on a new two-door grand tourer.

Speaking in an interview, CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed that Lamborghini sees a clear gap in its current portfolio. While the company has explored multiple options for a fourth model, including additional SUVs and four-door cars, those ideas have now been ruled out.

Instead, the focus is on a 2+2 grand tourer, a front-engined, more practical performance car designed for everyday usability. Winkelmann pointed out that this format actually reflects Lamborghini's roots, referencing early models like the 350 GT and 400 GT that helped define the brand in the 1960's.

The upcoming model is widely expected to be linked to the Lanzador concept, although plans for that car have changed significantly.