Lamborghini announces phenomenally fast Fenomeno hypercar

On top of producing a slate of more commercially available models, Lamborghini does like to produce the odd limited edition model, a special car that stands out and aims to go above and beyond in a performance sense. In the past, this has included the Sesto Elemento, the Veneno, the Centenario, the Sian, and the Countach LPI 800-4. Now, a new model has joined this group.

Known as the Fenomeno, a word that means phenomenal in both Italian and Spanish, the hypercar is a very limited offering that is taking performance to extreme heights. The car is said to be powered by a V12 engine that kicks out 835 CV, which is supported by three electric motors that add a further 245 CV making for a grand total of 1,080 CV. This power enables the car to accelerate from 0-62 mph in as little as 2.4 seconds while delivering a top speed of 217 mph/350 km/h too.

Speaking about the Fenomeno, Lamborghini's chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, stated: "The Fenomeno introduces the most advanced technical solutions in our history, pushing the boundaries of performance and design, while honoring the values and achievements that are a fundamental part of our DNA. Unveiling the Fenomeno at The Quail, a prestigious celebration of automotive excellence in our largest global market, offers the perfect setting for our customers to experience this few-off masterpiece in person."

Check out the Fenomeno below. There is no date yet on when the model will go on sale nor at what price tag it will sit at, but we do know there will only be 29 models produced in total.

