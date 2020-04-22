Cookies

Lamar Jackson is the cover athlete of Madden NFL 21

The cover star for the upcoming Madden NFL 21 has been announced and it's none other than Lamar Jackson.

EA isn't entirely happy about it, since the cover athletes announcements for its sports games are important happenings. But Baltimore Ravens' phenomenal quarterback Lamar Jackson clearly doesn't care. Jackson recently announced (via Twitter) the he will be on the cover for Madden NFL 21 (which was previously unannounced).

We still don't know if and how the NFL season this year will be affected by the corona pandemic, but at least we know we will be able to play football digitally with Madden NFL 21.

