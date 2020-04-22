Lamar Jackson is the cover athlete of Madden NFL 21

EA isn't entirely happy about it, since the cover athletes announcements for its sports games are important happenings. But Baltimore Ravens' phenomenal quarterback Lamar Jackson clearly doesn't care. Jackson recently announced (via Twitter) the he will be on the cover for Madden NFL 21 (which was previously unannounced).

We still don't know if and how the NFL season this year will be affected by the corona pandemic, but at least we know we will be able to play football digitally with Madden NFL 21.