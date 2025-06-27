English
Lalo Schifrin, Mission: Impossible composer, passes away at 93

The Argentine musician behind the iconic Mission: Impossible theme has passed away at the age of 93.

The latest news on Argentina. Lalo Schifrin, the Argentine-born composer celebrated for the unforgettable Mission: Impossible theme and the scores for dozens of Hollywood movies and TV shows, has died, according to multiple media outlets.

Known for blending jazz with cinematic tension, Schifrin shaped the sound of modern thrillers and left his mark on both film and television. His career included numerous accolades, collaborations with top directors, and a lifetime achievement Oscar.

Rest in peace, maestro.

