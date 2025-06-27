Lalo Schifrin, Mission: Impossible composer, passes away at 93

HQ

Lalo Schifrin, the Argentine-born composer celebrated for the unforgettable Mission: Impossible theme and the scores for dozens of Hollywood movies and TV shows, has died, according to multiple media outlets.

Known for blending jazz with cinematic tension, Schifrin shaped the sound of modern thrillers and left his mark on both film and television. His career included numerous accolades, collaborations with top directors, and a lifetime achievement Oscar.