LaLiga's president says that "football isn't expensive, 25 or 30 euros"... if you have a broadband package

Javier Tebas, LaLiga president, gave a long interview to Europa Press, hitting left and right ("Real Madrid is a crying club", "Dani Olmo should not finish la Liga with Barça"). One of the most controversial topics he discussed was the price of football, saying that, in his opinion, "football isn't expensive".

"The thing is that to watch football you have to have a broadband package, a mobile phone... But football costs 25 or 30 euros. That's the model that exists. If you like football so much, pay with Telefónica or Orange".

The problem is that, when adding the cost of the monthly broadband, which usually comes with one or two 5G mobile plans, as well as dozens of TV channels, to the price of LaLiga, it can reach 90-100 euros per month. The only way to purchase LaLiga without paying Internet with Movistar or Orange is DAZN, and it only hosts five games per matchday, for 30 euros per month.

Tebas doesn't understand the criticism. "What they're saying is 'lower football'. I don't set the prices. Are you sure that lowering prices will put an end to pirates? I have serious doubts", and slams piracy, saying that it is their largest competitor. "Piracy is the biggest competitor we have, in Spain, 30 percent pay less or for free. And in other places like Latin America it is 60 percent. The value of our rights is affected because the buyer does not want to lose money".

Finally, he adds that he considers a 'OTT', its own platform/subscription service, would be an ideal way to broadcast LaLiga. An idea that the "Super League", the new league created by Florentino Pérez now called "Unify League" as a replacement for UEFA Champions League, wants to use... and, in this case, it would be free.