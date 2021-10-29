LaLiga's Getafe CF and Gamereactor sign a content partnership deal

HQ

Gamereactor (this organisation) and LaLiga's first division Getafe Club de Fútbol have signed an unprecedented deal to feed their respective communities of followers with content about video games in a collaborative way. The club, via its Coliseum Gaming brand, and the global entertainment network, made the agreement official at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez stadium, in Getafe (Madrid). The main goal is to use synergies to share the world of gaming and engage with fans in a different way.

Getafe CF, which already had an Esports division and own players competing in different titles, launched its Coliseum Gaming channel as an ecosystem to interact with new audiences right when the club turned 75. Gamereactor, the first European video game magazine, which is present in 13 territories, now enters that ecosystem by adding its access in the field and 23 years of expertise (11 in Spain) in the industry.

David Caballero (Gamereactor) and Alberto Heras (Getafe CF) at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

"For Getafe CF it is crucial to reach the new generations and to share a new passion with them. With that in mind, we have created the video game-focused channel Coliseum Gaming. And what better way to do it than hand-in-hand with Gamereactor, which is one of the world-leading gaming sites", said Alberto Heras, marketing director at Getafe CF.

"Getafe CF is the first club that transcends what is strictly related to Esports to engage with its fans in the new cultural reality", said David Caballero, editor-in-chief at Gamereactor España. "By joining forces we will be able to bring the world of video games closer to a passionate community that sees more than one single 'beautiful game'".