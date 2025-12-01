LaLiga tightens up right before key mid-week matches for Madrid, Barcelona, Atleti and Bilbao

HQ

LaLiga has become more exciting: four teams are separated only by four points, following Real Madrid's third draw in a row against Girona on Sunday, and the excellent winning streaks for Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid. After 14 matches, Barcelona leads by only one points:



Barcelona: 34 points, 23 goal difference



Real Madrid: 33 points, 16 goal difference



Villarreal: 32 points, 16 goal difference



Atlético de Madrid: 31 points, 16 goal difference



No team remain unbeaten: Barcelona lost two matches (against Sevilla and Real Madrid), while Real Madrid only lost against Atlético de Madrid in September, but wasted an eight-point lead with three away draws in a row.

Mid-week matches for Madrid, Barcelona, Atleti, Athletic

And, while the next matchday doesn't happen until next weekend, three of those teams will play mid week (while the rest play round two of Copa del Rey): two advanced matches from matchday 19, the one scheduled for the second week of January, where the Spanish Super Cup will take place for the following clubs.



Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid: Tuesday, December 2, 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid: Wednesday, December 3, 19:00 CET, 18:00 GMT



Barcelona hosts a match against Altético de Madrid, with the memory of the last-minute goal conceded last year, and following recent defeat for Barça against "top" clubs like PSG, Chelsea and Real Madrid; while Real Madrid, with many doubts floating around Xabi Alonso, receives Athletic Club, fourth in LaLiga last year, but eighth this year after six victories, two draws and six defeats.

Who do you think will lead LaLiga this week?