LaLiga speeds up: Two matchdays in one week, schedule for Barcelona, Madrid, Atleti...
Two consecutive LaLiga matchdays are planned this week as the season is coming to an end.
The Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid on Sunday meant that no LaLiga games took place last weekend, so now the domestic competition will catch up this week, with two matchdays, 33 and 32 (technically coming after the 33rd), in the span of seven days, from Tuesday, April 21 to Monday, April 27, when the European competition return for the semi-finals (with only two Spanish teams, Atlético de Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Champions League and Conference League, respectively).
LaLiga continues tomorrow with Real Madrid's first game after their Champions League elimination, at home against Alavés, knowing that their hopes for a Liga title are almost gone as Barcelona, who faces Celta Vigo on Wednesday, is nine points clear.
Madrid plays again on Friday against Betis, while Barça will visit Getafe on Saturday: Barcelona could be crowned champion by the following weekend on May 2 against Osasuna... or earlier if Madrid fails to win this week.
LaLiga Matchday 33/38
Tuesday, 21 April
- Athletic Club vs Osasuna: 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST
- Mallorca vs Valencia: 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST
- Real Madrid vs Alavés: 19:30 CEST / 18:30 BST
- Girona vs Real Betis: 19:30 CEST / 18:30 BST
Wednesday, 22 April
- Elche vs Atlético Madrid: 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST
- Real Sociedad vs Getafe: 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST
- Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: 19:30 CEST / 18:30 BST
Thursday, 23 April
- Levante vs Sevilla: 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST
- Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol: 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST
- Real Oviedo vs Villarreal: 19:30 CEST / 18:30 BST
LaLiga Matchday 32/38
Friday, 24 April
- Real Betis vs. Real Madrid: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Saturday, 25 April
- Alavés vs. Mallorca: 14:00 CEST / 13.00 BST
- Getafe vs. Barcelona: 16:15 CEST / 15:15 BST
- Valencia vs. Girona: 18:30 CEST / 17:30 BST
- Atlético de Madrid vs. Athletic Club: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Sunday, 26 April
- Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad: 14:00 CEST / 13.00 BST
- Real Oviedo vs. Elche: 16:15 CEST / 15:15 BST
- Osasuna vs. Sevilla: 18:30 CEST / 17:30 BST
- Villarreal vs. Celta de Vigo: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Monday, 27 April
- Espanyol vs. Levante: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST