LaLiga speeds up: Two matchdays in one week, schedule for Barcelona, Madrid, Atleti...

HQ

The Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid on Sunday meant that no LaLiga games took place last weekend, so now the domestic competition will catch up this week, with two matchdays, 33 and 32 (technically coming after the 33rd), in the span of seven days, from Tuesday, April 21 to Monday, April 27, when the European competition return for the semi-finals (with only two Spanish teams, Atlético de Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Champions League and Conference League, respectively).

LaLiga continues tomorrow with Real Madrid's first game after their Champions League elimination, at home against Alavés, knowing that their hopes for a Liga title are almost gone as Barcelona, who faces Celta Vigo on Wednesday, is nine points clear.

Madrid plays again on Friday against Betis, while Barça will visit Getafe on Saturday: Barcelona could be crowned champion by the following weekend on May 2 against Osasuna... or earlier if Madrid fails to win this week.

LaLiga Matchday 33/38

Tuesday, 21 April



Athletic Club vs Osasuna: 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST



Mallorca vs Valencia: 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST



Real Madrid vs Alavés: 19:30 CEST / 18:30 BST



Girona vs Real Betis: 19:30 CEST / 18:30 BST



Wednesday, 22 April



Elche vs Atlético Madrid: 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST



Real Sociedad vs Getafe: 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST



Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: 19:30 CEST / 18:30 BST



Thursday, 23 April



Levante vs Sevilla: 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST



Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol: 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST



Real Oviedo vs Villarreal: 19:30 CEST / 18:30 BST



LaLiga Matchday 32/38

Friday, 24 April



Real Betis vs. Real Madrid: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Saturday, 25 April



Alavés vs. Mallorca: 14:00 CEST / 13.00 BST



Getafe vs. Barcelona: 16:15 CEST / 15:15 BST



Valencia vs. Girona: 18:30 CEST / 17:30 BST



Atlético de Madrid vs. Athletic Club: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Sunday, 26 April



Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad: 14:00 CEST / 13.00 BST



Real Oviedo vs. Elche: 16:15 CEST / 15:15 BST



Osasuna vs. Sevilla: 18:30 CEST / 17:30 BST



Villarreal vs. Celta de Vigo: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Monday, 27 April