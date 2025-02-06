LaLiga president will sue Real Madrid: "They have lost their minds"

HQ

Real Madrid has had enough about the referees in Spain, and earlier this week, they sent a long and harsh letter complaining about a "corrupted" system that "adulterated the competition" targeting specifically Real Madrid, referring to two controversial decisions during last Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Espanyol in LaLiga.

In turn, LaLiga has had enough of Real Madrid. And its president, Javier Tebas, known for having a terrible relationship with the influential Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, one of the richest men in Spain, has said that Real Madrid "has lost their minds", and will take legal actions against the club.

"They are against everything, it's the reality. Real Madrid wants to harm the competition, not just the refereeing community. They have built a story of victimhood, the cherry on top of which was the statement they issued the other day. They have been following a story of victimhood that is not true".

Tebas said it on Thursday, during the first-ever meeting between RFEF (Spanish Football Federation), the CTA (committee of referees, which depends on RFEF), LaLiga and the club presidents... except for Real Madrid, who refused to go. The head of the LaLiga (a competition that Madrid has won three of the last five editions) said that they are studying who to sue (the club, the board...) because "naturally, this type of letters cannot be allowed, there are falsehoods or half-truths that are intended to influence issues that have no place".

Meanwhile, Real Madrid is likely to fulfil in their threats and also seek legal actions: they asked for the transcriptions between the referee and the VAR room that night, where the referee (wrongfully, in the opinion of most experts) didn't show a red card to a Espanyol player after a violent tackle against Mbappé (that player later scored the winning goal). The referee committee refused to give Real Madrid the audios, so they will try to get them through the justice system.

Something that Tebas actually agreed on, but that's not his competence (it depends on the RFEF): "They should have been handed over, why not? That is my opinion. I believe that the VAR audios should have been handed over to Real Madrid and to any club that asks for them". What Tebas will not tolerate is that, in his opinion, Real Madrid is trying to go to war with everyone in Spanish football: "The president of Real Madrid wants to be right all the time, wants that we all kneel before his office and say to him: 'Sorry, Florentino. It's true that you've come to save football and we hadn't realised until you showed us your letter'", he said with irony.