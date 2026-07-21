LaLiga President Javier Tebas thinks Infantino should leave, and explains why he won't

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LaLiga President Javier Tebas has joined the widespread criticism against FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino, now that the World Cup has ended with a long list of controversies. Speaking in an interview with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (via EFE), Tebas said that Infantino should leave, but won't because of the system and because there is nobody with the enough support for kicking him out.

"I think his time is over. But he has the support of the system, of the federations; there's not much more to add, is there?", Tebas wondered. "There's no alternative candidate, because nobody wants to run and lose. That's the system, and it's a system that's been flawed from the start. He shouldn't continue, but the current situation means he's not leaving.

Tebas is critical because for Infantino only his personal interest matter, which in most cases mean more money, mentioning the hydration breaks, that are "a lie". "In LaLiga we have them, but only when it's really hot. Here, in the stadiums of Dallas, Los Angeles, or Atlanta, there was air conditioning; I had to put on a sweater in the stands. It was a lie: a break for advertising".

These pauses, widely criticised since the start of the competition, won't be used in UEFA competitions, with its president Aleksander Ceferin also being very critical of Infantino. For Tebas, they demonstrate that FIFA "in many cases, acts to detriment of football", without consulting the rest of football, solely on their own interests, and finally laments that in the system "there are active accomplices who collaborate with this type of decision, and passive accomplices, who remain silent, do not report and do nothing to prevent these situations from recurring."