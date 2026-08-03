LaLiga President Javier Tebas slams Real Madrid over statement on FIFA Forward Enterprise

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Real Madrid sent a statement on Sunday following FIFA's announcement that they were cancelling their plan to sell off stakes in World Cup. The Spanish club said they "warmly welcomed FIFA's decision to abandon the proposal for the partial sale of the commercial rights to its competitions" and believed it was "good news for football, for its governing bodies and, above all, for the millions of fans of our beloved sport".

In Real Madrid's statement, the club also made reference to the project launched by LaLiga in 2021, an agreement with the equity fund CVC to give up roughly 8.5% of the TV rights revenue over the next 50 years in exchange for investment in the clubs, a plan similar in nature to the failed FIFA Forward Enterprise. "Mortgaging for half a century revenue that belongs to the clubs, who bear the full costs and risks, sets a precedent that football must not repeat, whether in our country or internationally", said Real Madrid.

LaLiga President Javier Tebas reacted to the statement, saying that the CVC deal was voluntary and not every club was forced to agree to it. "It was a decision adopted by a wide majority of the clubs, precisely in exercise of the autonomy that the statement itself claims to defend", Tebas said, firing back at Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez, saying "it is quite contradictory that the one criticising other clubs for committing future revenues has pledged Bernabéu revenues, has given entry to a fund for twenty years in the operation of certain stadium businesses, and has spent nearly a year proposing formulas to allow investors into Real Madrid's ownership".

What is more, Tebas even cast a doubt that Pérez knew about FIFA's plans, questioning why it took them so lo long to respond, why was Anas Laghari, Real Madrid 's financial advisor, in the World Cup final, and why was JP Morgan reportedly involved in FIFA's plans, a bank that was also involved in the Super League project launched by Pérez.

"The doctrine seems simple: when Real Madrid decides it freely, it's modernization and financial strategy; when the other clubs decide it freely, it's a mortgage", said Tebas, and justified his rant reminding that Real Madrid "loses lawsuits year after year" and "the not so superior entity" has little credibility left.