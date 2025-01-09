LaLiga president Javier Tebas believes the cautionary measure Barcelona got was "unusually fast" with possible "intentional omissions"

HQ

Only a day after FC Barcelona presented to the Administrative Court of Sport in Spain (an organisation depending on the Ministry of Education and Sport) a request for a precautionary measure that would allow for Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to keep playing at Barcelona (after the club didn't abide to the Liga rules about financial fair play and registration of players), the High Council of Sports (CSD by the Spanish initials) granted them the measure, giving them a provisional win over this complicated affair, and allowing both footballers to play.

The Spanish government agreed that there was "possible concurrence of a cause of nullity of law and the existence of immediate and difficult to repair damages", specially for the players, but also to the rest of national competitions, including LaLiga. However, its president, Javier Tebas, doesn't see it that way.

The Spanish League president published a lengthy post on X, complaining that "with this precautionary measure, the CSD contradicts what is stated in the reasons for the Sports Law, where the economic control of LaLiga is praised". Tebas defends that the economic control in LaLiga is "admired worldwide" and has helped save numerous historic clubs from ruin, integrating them in the competition on and off the field.

Tebas suspects that Barcelona has received a favourable treatment, because of the unusual "speed of the process that did not allow a hearing from either LaLiga or RFEF (Spanish Football Federation), that "ignored previous resolutions by both CSD and the courts of justice". He also thinks that there have been a "profound lack of knowledge about how prior visas and quasi-definitive licenses are managed" and there may have been "intentional omissions" in the court's decision (which is unappealable).

Almost at the same time as Barcelona was awarded with the precautionary measure, the club won the Supercup game against Athletic Bilbao 2-0, with two goals against ruled out by VAR. Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor will be able to play on Sunday's final.