LaLiga player Rafa Mir prosecuted for sexual assault with violence

HQ

Rafa Mir, forward for LaLiga club Elche, formerly in Valencia, Nottingham Forest, Sevilla and Wolverhampton Wanderers, has been prosecuted by the tribunal court of Llíria (Valencia) for sexual assault and use of violence.

The events happened on September 1, 2024, at his home, being a Valencia CF player at the time. He was arrested two days later and released after a night in prison on probation, forbidden to leave Spain and with a 500m restraining order with the victim.

According to the judge, there are "indications, not mere suspicions, of two episodes of sexual assault, using violence, by Rafa Mir against a 21-year-old complainant. The first in the pool and a second in the bathroom. In both cases, he engaged in sexual intercourse, inserting his fingers into her without her consent, despite the victim telling him to stop, letting go, and pushing him away," she explains (via AS).

The player will be required to pay a €12,500 bond and has been summoned to testify next Monday, October 13. At the request of his lawyer, Mir will appear online. Once the events happened last year, Valencia imposed a financial penalty on the player and when the season ended he returned to Sevilla, where he was loaned to Elche CF, recently promoted to first division.