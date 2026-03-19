LaLiga games this weekend will use a special ball against racism

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LaLiga EA Sports celebrates this weekend its 29th matchday out of 38, and all matches will be played with a special ball, with a design that will send a message against racism, that still plagues many football matches in Spain. The ball features hand-drawn style lines and has 'Vs Racism' written all around it, created by urban artist SUSO33, one of the leading figures in graffiti and urban art in Spain whose works have also been exposed in museums and international galleries.

The artist incorporates into the Puma ball a fragment of the official anthem against racism that was released in 2024: "There is a color that runs the planet, under your shirt, and it is the same as my heart. I will love you above all else, beyond the crest, only together can we win."

This is part of an initiative by LaLiga under the slogan "The strength of all against racism", involving clubs, players, fans, and social organisations in a collective effort to build a safe and tolerant environment, free from discrimination, said LaLiga in a statement. Besides the top tier games, that this weekend include a Real Madrid vs. Atleti derby on Sunday, the ball will also be used in second division, LaLiga Hypermotion, this weekend.